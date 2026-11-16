The Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira Center for Women’s Activities, affiliated with the Al-Abbas’s Holy Shrine, held a children’s mourning gathering to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (SA).

ABNA24 - The Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Center for Women’s Activities—affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—organized a mourning gathering to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

Ms. Sura Nafi’, Deputy Director of the Center, stated: "This gathering is part of an initiative organized by the Al-Siddiqa Al-Tahira (peace be upon her) Kindergarten. Its goal is to introduce children to Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon her), instill a love for her in their hearts from a young age, and accustom them to observing the occasions related to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) through an educational approach that combines storytelling, moral lessons, and interactive engagement."

She added: "The gathering explored aspects of Lady Az-Zahra’s (peace be upon her) life, her exalted status, and her deep love for her father, the Messenger of Allah (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household). It also addressed the injustices she endured, presented through simple narratives tailored to the children's ages and levels of comprehension."

The session was led by kindergarten teachers Hiba Amer and Fatima Dakhil, who utilized storytelling, dialogue, and accessible questions to convey the significance of the occasion in a manner appropriate for the children. The program began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatiha, with the spiritual reward dedicated to Lady Az-Zahra (peace be upon her). This was followed by a story about her life and the hardships she faced, an interactive Q&A segment, and finally, the recitation of elegies (mourning poems).

Nafe’ noted that the significance of these gatherings lies in fostering an emotional connection with the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)—a connection evidenced by the children’s active engagement, their attentive listening to the elegies, and their visible response to the themes presented. She emphasized the center’s commitment to ensuring that these activities go beyond mere formal participation, aiming instead to translate knowledge into daily behavior rooted in honesty, compassion, generosity, and kind conduct toward others.



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