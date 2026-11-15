Dar al-Quran has been inaugurated at the Islamic Education Centre in Khulna, Bangladesh, in the Hazrat Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS) building. The new department will provide children and young students with opportunities to memorise the Holy Quran. The ceremony was attended by the centre’s principal, religious scholars, representatives of the Bangladesh Ulama Council, parents and students. Organisers hope the initiative will strengthen Quranic education and help nurture a generation guided by the Quran’s teachings and values.