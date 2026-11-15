Photos: Public speaking skills training held during Hazrat Fatimah mourning gathering in Kong Ra, Thailand
A public speaking skills training programme was held during a mourning gathering commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatima (SA) on November 13, 2026, at Dar al-Zahra Conference Hall in Kong Ra, Thailand. The programme featured Quran recitation, a speech, a mourning eulogy and a vocal performance, under the supervision of Sheikh Rofiki Suksatkwin.
15 November 2026 - 13:23
News ID: 1890949
Source: Abna24
Your Comment