Photos: Scientific session "Islamic Banking; Opportunities and Strategies for Empowering Followers of AhlulBayt" held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The scientific-specialized session "Islamic Banking; Opportunities and Strategies for Empowering Followers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" was held on Wednesday afternoon (November 4, 2026) with the presence of a group of the most prominent seminary professors, economic jurisprudence experts, and international activists in the meeting hall of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.