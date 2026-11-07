Photos: Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine celebrates academic achievement and women's role at 11th graduation ceremony
The Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine has concluded its 11th central graduation ceremony for 6,450 female students from 14 Iraqi provinces and seven Arab and Islamic countries. Held over two days at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas Complex under the theme “From the Light of Fatima, We Illuminate the World,” the event was organized by the Al-Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Division.
7 November 2026 - 09:27
News ID: 1887337
Source: Al-Kafeel News
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