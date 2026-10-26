Photos: Through a unified funeral procession, staff of two holy shrines commemorate martyrdom of Lady Al-Zahra

The staff of the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas, peace be upon them—commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second historical narration, through a joint mourning procession. The procession was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Mohammed Ali Azhar, along with members of its Board of Directors—Mr. Kadhim Abada, Mr. Mohammed al-Ashiqar, and Dr. Afdhal al-Shami—as well as a number of staff members from both holy shrines.