Photos: Around 2,850 people participate in Dua al-Ahd memorization competition in Karbala

After the third day of the written test for the Dua al-Ahd memorization competition, the Al-Hawraa Zainab Center reported approximately 2,850 male and female participants, including children. The test was held in Bayn Al-Haramayn, the sacred courtyard of Imam Hussein’s Shrine, and the Khatam al-Anbiya Hall within the shrine complex. The competition aims to encourage memorization of Dua al-Ahd and strengthen the connection with Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance). The test will continue throughout the week in various provinces according to the previously announced schedule. The competition is part of the religious and cultural programs organized by the center, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine.