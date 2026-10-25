Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine holds religious lesson in Kota Kota, Malawi

As part of its missionary outreach program in Africa, the African Studies Center, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, held a religious lesson in Malawi. Sheikh Hussein Jamees, the center’s coordinator in the country, conducted the session in the Shiya area of Kota Kota District in southeastern Africa. The lesson addressed events that followed the passing of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). The center said these activities aim to disseminate the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and strengthen religious and intellectual awareness in African communities through direct engagement and educational and religious programs.