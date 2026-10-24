Photos: Fatimi House of Sorrows established at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine

The Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine has established the Fatimi House of Sorrows (Bayt al-Ahzan) in preparation for commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (SA), according to the second narration. Sayeid Zain al-Abidin al-Quraishi, the department’s deputy head, said the site aims to create a mourning atmosphere for visitors. It features various activities depicting key aspects of Lady Fatimah’s life, highlighting the injustice she endured and keeping her memory alive.