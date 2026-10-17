Photos: Closing ceremony of 11th National I'tikaf Congress

AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the 11th National I'tikaf Congress and the 8th International Scientific, Literary, and Artistic I'tikaf Festival was held with the presence of Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, Commander of the Army Ground Force, Ayatollah Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, Dr. Alireza Kazemi, Minister of Education, and a group of scholars, officials, and I'tikaf activists of the country at Imam Ali (a.s.) Officers' University.