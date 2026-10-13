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Photos: Religious and cultural program held at shrine of Alawiya Sharifa bint Imam Hasan in Hillah

The Cultural and Intellectual Affairs Division at the shrine of Alawiya Sharifa bint Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba organized a religious and cultural program featuring lectures on Quranic interpretation, Islamic rulings, beliefs, and jurisprudence. Presented by Mona Ibrahim al-Tamimi and Azhar Jawad, the program aimed to strengthen visitors’ religious awareness and deepen their understanding of Islamic teachings through lectures, questions, and discussion.

13 October 2026 - 13:25
News ID: 1877598
Source: Abna24

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