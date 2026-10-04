Photos: Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Holds Friday Prayers in Madagascar with Presence of Ahlul bayt Followers
The African Studies Center, affiliated with the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, held Friday prayers in Madagascar as part of its humanitarian and outreach programs in Africa. The prayer was led by Sheikh Abdul Malik Celestin, the center’s coordinator in Madagascar, with the participation of followers and supporters of Ahl al-Bayt. The initiative aims to strengthen community ties and expand the shrine’s humanitarian and religious outreach across African communities.
4 October 2026 - 13:01
News ID: 1873550
Source: Abna24
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