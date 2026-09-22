Photos: Enthusiastic mourning ceremony of younger generation on night of Hazrat Masoumeh's demise anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The mourning ceremony on the night of the sorrowful demise of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.) was held with a speech by Hojjatoleslam Hamed Kashani and elegy recitation by Hossein Sotoudeh, with the enthusiastic presence of the younger and adolescent generation in the Imam Khomeini (RA) prayer hall of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.).