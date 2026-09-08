Infographics: What is Believer's Duty in Face of Economic Pressure?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Confronting economic sanctions in the logic of the Quran is not merely a macro-policy, but rather an individual and collective duty. The divine verses outline the approach to facing financial hardships through spiritual resilience, behavioral discipline in consumption, observing justice in trade, assisting the needy, and fair distribution of wealth—so that the faithful community may overcome crises with steadfastness and cohesion.
8 September 2026 - 10:24
News ID: 1862896
Source: Abna24
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