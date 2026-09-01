Photos: Swedish youth embraces Shia Islam on birth anniversary of Imam Sadiq

According to Ahlulbayt International News Agency (ABNA), the commemoration ceremony for the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS), in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, was accompanied by the sweet taste of redemption. Among the diverse programs of the "Al-Huda Al-Lubnaniyah" association, the sound of the Shahadatayn (declaration of faith) recited by Jonathan, a young newly-converted Muslim, filled the center with a fragrant atmosphere.