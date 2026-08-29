Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky Followers Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Katsina State

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Yakub Yahya delivered a Mawlid address in Babbar Ruga, Katsina State, as Muslim devotees and followers of Sayyid Ibrahim Zakzaky gathered to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The annual gathering was held on Friday, 15 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to August 28, 2026.