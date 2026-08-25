Photos: Inauguration of prayer hall at Tehran Theater Metro Station

AhlulBayt News Agency: The new prayer hall at "Theater of City" Metro Station was inaugurated with the cooperation of Line 4's senior management, aiming to set a distinguished model for enhancing the quality of prayer halls across Tehran's metro system. On the occasion of the opening, the ablution area at Theater of City Station was also completely redesigned, and the first digital call-to-prayer (Adhan) system was launched at Tehran metro stations.