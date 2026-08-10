Photos: Arbaeen blood donation campaign by Ahlul Bayt Center in Mataram, Indonesia

Ahlulbait Indonesia (ABI) NTB organized a blood‑donation event in Mataram to commemorate Arba’in Imam Husain AS, partnering with the NTB branch of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI). The initiative aimed to honor the humanitarian spirit of Imam Husain while helping strengthen regional blood supplies. ABI NTB Chairman Ahmad Muhajir emphasized that Arba’in is not only a moment of remembrance but also a call to serve society through concrete acts of compassion.