Photos: Imam Ali School Students Join Youth Gathering Honoring Imam Al-Hussain in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Students from Imam Ali School participated in a youth gathering held at Sahib Al‑Zaman Mosque in Pathum Thani, Thailand to commemorate Imam Husayn (A.S.). The event emphasized spiritual growth, loyalty to Ahlulbayt, and preparing young people to serve their communities with strength and sacrifice. Organizers prayed for divine reward for all participants.
27 July 2026 - 11:37
News ID: 1845692
Source: Abna24
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