Al-Khidr District in Al-Muthanna bids farewell to visitors of Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussain (+Photos)

The district of Al-Khidr in Al-Muthanna Governorate bid farewell to the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), who continue their journey on foot toward the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the Ziyarat rituals.

ABNA24 - The district of Al-Khidr in Al-Muthanna Governorate bid farewell to the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), who continue their journey on foot toward the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the Ziyarat rituals.

In recent days, the district has witnessed a large influx of visitors coming from the provinces of Basra and Dhi Qar, while Hussaini processions have spread along the road to provide various services, ensuring the comfort of the visitors and assisting them in continuing their journey.

The Hussaini processions and the residents of Al-Khidr district provided meals and drinks, chilled water and juices, as well as rest areas and health services, as part of continuous efforts to meet the needs of the visitors throughout their journey.

Visitors continue their journey from the far south of Iraq toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), in an annual scene that embodies the deep loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and reflects the values of selflessness and solidarity that characterize the Ziyarat Arbaeen.



/129