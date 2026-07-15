Photos: Memorial Ceremony for “Martyr Imam Khamenei" Held by Supreme Leader

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – the memorial ceremony for Martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was held by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, with the presence of thousands of people from various segments of society, esteemed families of martyrs, heads of the branches of government, a number of civilian and military officials, and ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries, in the Shabestan of Imam Khomeini (r) Mosalla in Tehran.