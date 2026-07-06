Photos: Conference of Imam Khamenei, the Eternal Leader of Resistance”

According to ABNA, the international conference titled “Imam Khamenei: The Eternal Leader of Resistance” was held on Saturday, July 3rd, 2026, in Tehran’s Summit Hall. The event honored the distinguished personality of the martyred leader of the resistance, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The conference was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, senior officials, ambassadors from various countries, prominent figures and scholars of the Islamic world, and leaders of the resistance front. The gathering aimed to commemorate the legacy, intellectual stature, and global influence of the martyred Imam of resistance.