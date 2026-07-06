Photos: Service station of AhlulBayt Intl University during funeral ceremony of martyred leader

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), the AhlulBayt (AS) International University set up a service station (moukeb) during the funeral procession of the pure body of the martyred leader, Grand Ayatollah Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The university offered hospitality to participants attending the ceremony, providing services to the large crowds present. The report also notes that Brigadier General Hosseini, the head of Iran’s national traffic police (Faraja), visited the university’s service station during the event.