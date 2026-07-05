Photos: Preparation of Minab 168 Hussainiya for hosting participants of funeral ceremony of martyred leader
Minab 168 Hussainiya has been prepared for accommodating the pilgrims participating in the farewell and funeral ceremony of the martyred leader by colleagues from the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Adolescents, within the Family, Child, and Adolescent Committee of the Central Headquarters for the Farewell and Funeral Ceremony of the martyred leader of the Ummah. The various sections of this Hussainiya include the kitchen, the Mawkib, the main Hussainiya hall, and the lodging area for the pilgrims.
5 July 2026 - 09:19
News ID: 1835703
Source: Abna24
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