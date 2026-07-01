Photos: African Students Renew Allegiance to Imam Hussain in Walk to Holy Shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf

A special march was held in Najaf by the Africa Research Center of the Shrine of Abul‑Fadl al‑Abbas (a.s.), bringing together African students studying in Iraq to renew their allegiance to Imam Husayn (a.s.). The procession began at Al‑Maidan Square and ended at the Shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.), where participants offered condolences for the tragedy of Karbala. Large numbers of African students took part, reaffirming their commitment to the path of Imam Husayn (a.s.).