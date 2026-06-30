Photos: Women of Bani Asad tribe lead Iraqi tribes in procession to commemorate burial of pure bodies

The holy city of Karbala witnessed on Monday, the thirteenth of the month of Muharram, the launch of the mourning processions of the Iraqi tribes, to commemorate the burial of the pure bodies of the Master of Martyrs, his family (peace be upon them), and his companions. The women of the Bani Asad tribe lead the mourning processions of the Iraqi tribes, with a large number of women participating in the mourning marches to console Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) in this painful tragedy.