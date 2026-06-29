Photos: Ashura Procession Sparks Interfaith Dialogue Between Muslim and Catholic Communities in Melbourne

A delegation from the Ashura Committee Melbourne met with the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne, the Very Rev. Fr Tony Kerin (Vicar General), during this year’s Ashura Procession, exchanging the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible as symbols of shared values. Both sides emphasized justice, compassion, religious freedom, and peaceful coexistence, highlighting Imam Hussain’s universal message. The meeting aimed to strengthen interfaith harmony and deepen mutual respect between the two communities.