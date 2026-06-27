Photos: Tuwairij Mourning Ceremony on Day of Ashura

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Tuwairij mourning ceremony is one of the largest human gatherings in the world, held annually on the day of Ashura to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). Millions of Shia pilgrims from around the world gather at the Qanat al-Salam area in the village of Tuwairij to participate in this mourning ritual, and then proceed in a rhythmic running march toward the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (a.s.).