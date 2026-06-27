Photos: "Nakhl Gardani" Ceremony in Dastgerd Village, Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Nakhl Gardani" (Palm Carrying) is a ritual performed by Shia communities in some regions as a symbolic funeral procession for the body of Imam Hussain (a.s.) during the mourning ceremonies of Ashura. In this ritual, a chamber resembling a coffin, draped in black and adorned with colorful shawls and mirrors, is carried by the participants. The ceremony was held on the day of Ashura at noon in Dastgerd village, located in the Kahak district of Qom province.