Photos: Islamic Education Center for Ahlul Bayt Followers in Khulna Completes Second Floor With New Hussainiyah

The Islamic Education Center for Ahlul Bayt followers in Khulna Bangladesh, has completed the construction of its second floor, which now includes a newly built Hussainiyah. Community members highlighted the significant contribution of the late Syed Ghulam Mustafa in securing the land for the center. During the inauguration ceremony, Fateha was offered for him and his deceased family members, and attendees were asked to remember him in their prayers.