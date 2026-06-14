Sunday's Ziyarat: Ziyarat of Hazrat Zahra (s.a.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: In Islamic teachings, a special Ziyarat for each day of the week has been narrated for the Infallible Imams (AS), so that the hearts of the believers may maintain a continuous connection with the AhlulBayt (AS) amidst the flow of daily life. These Ziyarats provide a suitable opportunity to renew one's covenant, express love and recognition for the Infallible Imams (AS), and take guidance from the way of life of the divine leaders. They can elevate the human soul on the path of servitude and spirituality.