Photos: Jamaah Ahlulbait Indonesia in South Sumatra Holds Heartfelt Eid al‑Ghadir Celebration

The Ikatan Jamaah Ahlulbait Indonesia (IJABI) South Sumatra held a heartfelt Eid al‑Ghadir celebration in Palembang with around 70 participants. Prof. Kholid highlighted the spiritual significance of Ghadir and the importance of wilayah, while Dr. Zailani inspired attendees with a message of dedication and unity. The event concluded with prayers and fellowship, reinforcing IJABI’s mission of promoting a peaceful and compassionate Islamic message.