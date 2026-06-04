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Photos: Youth Ghadeer Event and Muharram Preparation in Muhammadi Welfare Center of Kemps Creek, Sydney

More than 50 boys and girls attended Youth Bonfire Night at the Muhammadi Welfare Center in Kemps Creek Sydney, Australia where Moulana Shoaib spoke about the significance of Ghadir and preparing spiritually for Muharram. The youth enjoyed dinner, a bonfire, and time together, and organizers thanked parents and volunteers for their support.

4 June 2026 - 20:13
News ID: 1822504
Source: Abna24

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