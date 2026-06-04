Infographic: Some recommended deeds on Eid al-Ghadir

The day of Eid al-Ghadir is the greatest festival of Shia Muslims, marking the announcement of the Wilayah (guardianship) of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (AS). On this day, believers express gratitude for the blessing of Wilayah by performing acts such as ritual bathing (ghusl), fasting, prayer, reciting supplications like Du'a al-Nudbah, visiting holy shrines (ziyarah), giving charity, feeding others, and exchanging congratulations. In doing so, they renew their covenant with the path of Imamate and Wilayah of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), particularly the Wilayah of Imam Ali (AS). These acts serve as an opportunity to deepen religious understanding and strengthen both the spiritual and social bonds within the Islamic community.