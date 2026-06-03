Photos: Orphanage Visits, Hospital Support, and Blood Donation Highlight Imam Khomeini Week 2026 in Nigeria
Across Nigeria, the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement marked Imam Khomeini Week 2026 (37th anniversary) with humanitarian outreach, including orphanage visits, hospital support, cemetery prayers, and blood donation drives. These activities reflected the values of compassion, service, and social responsibility inspired by Imam Khomeini’s legacy.
3 June 2026 - 11:31
News ID: 1821950
Source: Abna24
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