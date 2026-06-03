Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky Highlights Imam Khomeini’s Thought as a Path to Ummah’s Salvation

“Imam Khomeini’s Thought Is the Pathway to the Salvation of the Ummah” — said Sheikh Zakzaky. Sheikh Zakzaky delivered a keynote address in a meeting with Islamic Students' Forum during the 37th annual Imam Khomeini Week, commemorating the late Imam’s legacy. Held at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria, the gathering highlighted Imam Khomeini’s thought as a guiding path for the revival and salvation of the Muslim Ummah.