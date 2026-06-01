Photos: Representative of Iranian Supreme Leader visited Indian Mowkeb in Qom

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, visited the Indian Shia community’s Mowkeb (service camp) established in the holy city of Qom, Iran, to express solidarity with the Iranian people. During his visit, he commended the efforts of the organizers and participants and emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and mutual cooperation among the Muslims