Photos: Basra Seminary Students Visit Some Iran Ulemas to Offer Condolences and Congratulate New Leader
A delegation of seminary students from Basra, Iraq, visited Iran to meet members of the Assembly of Experts, offering condolences for the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei and the commanders martyred with him, while also congratulating the election of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei as Leader. The visit included discussions on the election process, the Leader’s qualities, and the security and military situation. The delegation concluded by extending an official invitation for the scholars to visit Basra soon.
26 May 2026 - 11:57
News ID: 1819092
Source: Abna24
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