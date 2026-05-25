Photos: Isfahan’s Jewish Community Honors Martyred Leader at Keter Davood Synagogue

A unique interfaith tribute held in Isfahan, where the Jewish community organized a memorial ceremony at the Keter Davood Synagogue to honor the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. Jewish religious leaders, the community’s parliamentary representative, and Islamic scholars attended the gathering, highlighting a spirit of mutual respect and shared mourning. The event reflected the long‑standing coexistence between religious communities in Iran and their collective recognition of the late Leader’s influence and legacy.