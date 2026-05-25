Photos: Rawalpindi Students Pay Tribute to Minab School Martyrs at Iranian Cultural Center

A symbolic tribute by young cadets of the Rawalpindi Forces Academy, who visited the Iranian Cultural Center in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, to honor the students martyred in the American‑Israeli missile strike on Minab School in Iran. Wearing special uniforms, the cadets saluted the martyrs’ photos in a disciplined and emotional gesture of solidarity. Religious and community leaders, teachers, and students expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the Minab children will remain a lasting reminder of the values of peace, education, and humanity.