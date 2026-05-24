Photos: Pakistani Seminary Students Held Grand Conference in Qom to Honor Imam Khamenei and Resistance Martyrs
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In the holy city of Qom, the Quran and Ahlulbayt Institute of Parachinarseminary students organized a grand conference to pay tribute to Imam Khamenei and the martyrs of the Resistance. The event brought together prominent religious scholars, academics, and cultural figures, who participated in large numbers to honor the sacrifices and legacy of the resistance martyrs.
24 May 2026 - 09:15
News ID: 1817982
Source: Abna24
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