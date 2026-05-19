Photos: Remembrance of Martyrs Conference Held in Hallaur, India; Representative of Supreme Leader Delivers Special Speech
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Shia community in Hallaur, Siddharthnagar district, India, organized a conference titled “Remembrance of Martyrs”. In the conference, Ayatullah Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of supreme leader of Iran in India, participated as the Chief Guest and delivered a special address.
19 May 2026 - 12:18
News ID: 1816354
Source: Abna24
Your Comment