Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Continues its Services on Day Three for Pilgrims of Imam al‑Jawad in Kadhimiya
Servants of Al-Askari holy shrine continue their third consecutive day of service and hospitality for the pilgrims of Imam Muhammad al‑Jawad (AS) in Kadhimiya. Processions and service groups extend generosity inspired by the legacy of the Two Askari Imams, offering support, food, and guidance to visitors arriving at the sacred shrine.
17 May 2026 - 12:52
News ID: 1815253
Source: Abna24
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