Photos: Kadhimiya Shrine Performs Washing and Perfuming Rituals Ahead of Imam al‑Jawad Martyrdom Anniversary
The Holy Kadhimiya Shrine carried out washing, perfuming, and detailed polishing of the golden and silver sections of the sacred grille of Imams al‑Kadhim and al‑Jawad (peace be upon them). The work, conducted by the Service Affairs Department, aims to prepare a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for visitors ahead of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al‑Jawad.
13 May 2026 - 11:26
News ID: 1813707
Source: Abna24
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