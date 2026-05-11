Photos: Peshawar Hosts Shaheed‑e‑Ummat Conference Marking Chehlum of Martyr Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei

A Shaheed‑e‑Ummat Conference was held in Peshawar, Pakistan, to mark the Chehlum of the martyred Supreme Leader, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and his companions. Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi al‑Najafi delivered the keynote address, emphasizing unity, steadfastness, and the guiding role of the martyrs’ sacrifices for the Muslim Ummah. Scholars, students, and national leaders from across Pakistan attended the event, which concluded with prayers for the martyrs and the unity of the Islamic world.