Photos: Commemorative ceremony on 40th day of martyred Leader 'Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei' held in Najaf al‑Ashraf

On the occasion of the 40th day (Chehlum) of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, a commemorative ceremony was held in the holy city of Najaf al‑Ashraf by al‑Jami‘ah al‑Fatimiyyah. The event was attended by the Representative of the Leader in Iraq and the representative of the Pakistani Shia scholar Allama Syed Sajid Naqvi in Iraq, Hujjat al‑Islam Sheikh Muhammad Saleem Anwar Najafi, along with a number of seminary students.