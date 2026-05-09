Photos: Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Expands Construction Works to Enhance Service Efficiency

The Maintenance and Engineering Construction Department at the al‑Abbas Holy Shrine continues to implement key construction works across the shrine’s projects. The Building Unit carries out excavation, foundation preparation with tested concrete, wall construction, roof casting, and steel structure installation, all according to strict engineering standards. These efforts aim to enhance service efficiency and support the ongoing development of all shrine facilities.
9 May 2026 - 13:00
News ID: 1811756
Source: Abna24
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