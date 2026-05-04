Photos: Restoration of Kumayl ibn Ziyad Shrine Lattice Completed with Enhanced Technical Standards

The shrine of Kumayl ibn Ziyad in Kufa, Iraq has completed a detailed restoration of its lattice structure, using specialized technical methods to strengthen the framework and restore its original shine. The process included surface treatment, repair of age‑related damage, repainting with traditional lacquer, and applying a protective gelatin layer. The work was carried out by skilled craftsmen while preserving the shrine’s historical and artistic character.
4 May 2026 - 12:56
News ID: 1809674
Source: Abna24
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