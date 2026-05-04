Photos: Shia, Sunni Scholars Address 40th Day of Martyrdom of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in Multan, Pakistan

A large 40th day gathering was held in Multan, Pakistan, to mark the remembrance of martyr Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei. The event, organized by ISO Pakistan and Majlis‑e‑Wahdat‑e‑Muslimeen, featured speeches from religious scholars, community leaders, and former Imamia Students Organization (ISO) officials. Thousands of participants icluding Sunni religious scholars attended the ceremonies, reflecting significant community engagement.