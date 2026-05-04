Photos: Families of martyrs of Iranian Mynab School honored to visit shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas

A number of families of the martyrs of Al-Shajarah Al-Tayyibah Primary School and their relatives in the city of Minab, Iran, had the honor of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him). They were received by a group of the shrine's servants, where the delegation performed the Ziyarat and prayer rituals, and recited the Hussaini elegies, remembering the girls who were martyred due to the bombing and aggression that targeted their school. The service of the holy shrine expressed their condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs, emphasizing the importance of embodying the values of patience, steadfastness, and loyalty to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

News ID: 1809584